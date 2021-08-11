Zacks Investment Research Lowers Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $171.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, VP Lee Bagwell acquired 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $51,899.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter valued at $177,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

