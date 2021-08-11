Zacks Investment Research Lowers Revlon (NYSE:REV) to Sell

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

REV opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $605.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.84. Revlon has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

