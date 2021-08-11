Zacks Investment Research Lowers UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) to Sell

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UPH. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

UPH traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. 1,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UpHealth stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.40% of UpHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

