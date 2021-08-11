Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Hold

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of 89bio stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. 46,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,125. 89bio has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $366.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in 89bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

