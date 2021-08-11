Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to Buy

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPF remained flat at $$84.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. DCC has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

