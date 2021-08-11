Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) to Hold

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

LYRA stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Ann Merrifield bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,395. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

