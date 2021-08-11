Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie raised Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9412 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

