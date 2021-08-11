Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Get Workiva alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $132.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.91. Workiva has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,316,931.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $3,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock worth $14,308,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.