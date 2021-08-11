Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $30.82

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.82, but opened at $29.13. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 3 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 243.60%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

