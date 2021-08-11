ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $87,031.35 and approximately $152,768.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

