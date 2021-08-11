Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) vs. Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Head to Head Survey

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo N/A N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications 26.59% 36.26% 23.12%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vimeo and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 3 5 0 2.63 Zoom Video Communications 2 12 12 0 2.38

Vimeo presently has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.04%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $435.77, indicating a potential upside of 16.97%. Given Vimeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vimeo and Zoom Video Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications $2.65 billion 41.40 $672.32 million $2.36 157.86

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Vimeo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

