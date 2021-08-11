Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZSAN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 594,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,154. The company has a market cap of $80.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZSAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zosano Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 954.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zosano Pharma were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

