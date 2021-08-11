Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ZSAN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 594,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,154. The company has a market cap of $80.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.06.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZSAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.
