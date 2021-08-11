Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) vs. BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Head to Head Analysis

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Zosano Pharma has a beta of 3.72, indicating that its share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BetterLife Pharma has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zosano Pharma and BetterLife Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma $220,000.00 377.91 -$33.37 million ($0.49) -1.59 BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -$27.20 million N/A N/A

BetterLife Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zosano Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Zosano Pharma and BetterLife Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma N/A -79.87% -49.38% BetterLife Pharma N/A -4,977.62% -718.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zosano Pharma and BetterLife Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zosano Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 178.13%. Given Zosano Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zosano Pharma is more favorable than BetterLife Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Zosano Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Zosano Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zosano Pharma beats BetterLife Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus. BetterLife Pharma Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California San Diego for preclinical behavioral pharmacology studies of TD-0148A, a lysergic acid diethylamide derivative solution. The company was formerly known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to BetterLife Pharma Inc. in December 2019. BetterLife Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.