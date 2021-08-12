$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,648. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.