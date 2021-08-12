$0.01 EPS Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.06. TechnipFMC posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.00. 77,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,653,030. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 2.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.