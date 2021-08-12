-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $151,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,474 shares of company stock valued at $346,680 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 234,873 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 398,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 322,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,231. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. The company has a market cap of $455.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

