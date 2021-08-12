-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Phunware also posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

PHUN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. 17,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,512,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 12.05. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25.

In other news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 118.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

