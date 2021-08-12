$0.12 EPS Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 209.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of HST traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 88,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,808. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,342 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after buying an additional 552,150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 762,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

