$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Tenaris reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%.

TS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,870,000 after buying an additional 183,255 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 116.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after buying an additional 3,806,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 23.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after buying an additional 720,200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 27.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 970,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,473. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

