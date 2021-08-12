-$0.84 EPS Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.73). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YMTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YMTX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 101,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

