-$0.84 EPS Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.73). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.
Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of YMTX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 101,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.
About Yumanity Therapeutics
Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.
Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.