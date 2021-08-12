$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Avient reported sales of $924.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth $43,999,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter worth $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Avient by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after buying an additional 396,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avient by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after buying an additional 161,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.38. 314,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,153. Avient has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

