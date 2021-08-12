1,050 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

MSI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,548. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.46. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.40 and a 52 week high of $231.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

