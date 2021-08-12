10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.50.

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $57,093.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $45,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,403 shares of company stock valued at $16,077,097 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXG traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $161.21. The company had a trading volume of 721,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,515. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $97.62 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

