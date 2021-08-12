11,000 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Purchased by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in LendingClub by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 541,866 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 60,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other LendingClub news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,812 shares of company stock worth $236,421 in the last 90 days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

