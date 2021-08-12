110,751 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Acquired by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,643,000. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,866,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $99.58. 125,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.25. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.