1,330 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Bought by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Omnicell stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.66. The stock had a trading volume of 88,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,129. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.56.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

