13,900 Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,720,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth $1,708,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 38.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

