14,000 Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 327.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 76,619.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $9.13. 319,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,673. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.30. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

