1,425 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $296.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,717. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.49, a PEG ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.