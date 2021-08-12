15,930 Shares in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Ardagh Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ARD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of ARD opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $493.37 million, a PE ratio of -1,303.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.28.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

