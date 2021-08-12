17,005 Shares in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 77,894 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 69,997 shares in the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPIX opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

