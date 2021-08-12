$176.71 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will announce sales of $176.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.84 million and the highest is $192.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $792.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.29 million to $841.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $971.19 million, with estimates ranging from $839.56 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.63.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $15,493,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tilray by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 732,975 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tilray by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 641,138 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth about $11,527,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.