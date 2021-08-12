1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Shares of FCCY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,840. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.72.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 39.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

