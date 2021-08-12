$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $7.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.48.

AJG stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.52. 904,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

