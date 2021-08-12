202,036 Shares in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202,036 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $324,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 261,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth $780,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.