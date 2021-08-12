2,500 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Purchased by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth $1,625,549,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPNG. reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Coupang stock traded down $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,092. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

