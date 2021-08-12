$253.73 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will announce sales of $253.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.10 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $204.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

CDAY stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $107.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,419. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.09. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,624,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 761,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

