2,892 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Bought by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 4,509.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,133. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.47. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
LGIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.
LGI Homes Profile
LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
