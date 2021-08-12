2,892 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Bought by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 4,509.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,133. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.47. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.06 EPS for the current year.

LGIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

