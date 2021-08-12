299,481 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Bought by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 299,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,868,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July makes up 5.5% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 2nd quarter worth $23,015,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,440,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PJUL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

