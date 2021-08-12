$374.60 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to report sales of $374.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $378.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $369.43 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $339.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 183,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,814. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

