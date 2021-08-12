$375.56 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post $375.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.60 million and the highest is $403.91 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $403.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

ECPG stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 145,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,682. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $49.74.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

