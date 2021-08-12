$4.64 EPS Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.08 to $5.20. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of ($1.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 525.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $14.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,755,000 after buying an additional 65,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 239,273 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLE stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $567.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

