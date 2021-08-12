4,000 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Purchased by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,321,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

AMN traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $105.96. 5,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,791. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.