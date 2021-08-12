$42.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post $42.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.80 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $45.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $171.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $171.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $177.48 million, with estimates ranging from $175.76 million to $179.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $602.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.