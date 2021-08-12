44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.48. 174,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,606,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $598.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

