44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.55. 58,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNP. Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

