44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 16 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $915.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,387. The firm has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $879.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $922.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

