5,525 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $254,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 12.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 138.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.23. 11,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.