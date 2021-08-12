58,702 Shares in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 58,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NR. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 123,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 371.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 858,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 676,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.85.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

