$6.19 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will report sales of $6.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.49 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported sales of $4.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $25.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $29.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $30.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 103.79%.

NREF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NREF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 60,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,339. The company has a quick ratio of 889.18, a current ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.30. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.38%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

